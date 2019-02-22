U of L students dance through the night to raise money for fight against childhood cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At 6 p.m. Friday, about 1,000 University of Louisville students started dancing.
And they'll continue dancing until Saturday afternoon, all in the hopes of raising more than $601,000 in the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders.
One of those they're hoping to help is Anna-Maria Beck, who has been battling cancer since she was 7.
"I was diagnosed on Feb. 27, 2007, with an optic glioma brain tumor," she said.
She's had 12 brain surgeries, nine rounds of chemotherapy and two months of radiation, but she isn't alone in the fight.
"It's so cool, because when you're sitting in the chemo clinic chairs, and you're just getting painful treatments, and all that stuff, the only thing you can think about is there's people out there dancing for me," Beck said. "That's how you get through it. It really is. You just think about they're dancing for a cure, and that's gonna get you there."
Dancing 18 hours through the night, the University of Louisville student group RaiseRed is hoping raise a break last year's record of $601,000. In fact, the event last year had such an impact on one student that he changed his major to nursing.
"It's really like my first chance to look into what I'll be doing," said Tate Bucalo, an organizer of U of L RaiseRed. "If I were still an art major, sure, I'd be making art, but I won't know what the workforce will be like. Whereas here, I'm able to talk to the kids and talk with medical professionals and people in the actual field."
One-hundred percent of the money raised goes toward research and patient care at the U of L division of pediatric hematology and oncology.
"It really motivates people to keep going and raise more and more money," Tate said.
That energy and motivation from this marathon keeps patients like Beck moving and grooving during treatment.
"If I look at everything in a positive direction, I think that really helps me get through things," she said. "There's always someone who's in a worse condition than me and a worse state than me, so I'm thankful for what I have and got."
