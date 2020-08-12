LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students at the University of Louisville are heading back to campus.
They started moving in Wednesday, and everyone will be on campus by Friday.
Students had to sign up for a time to move in, and the number of guests allowed to hep each student is limited.
Students and their guests are required to wear masks and to maintain proper social distancing.
U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said the university is doing all it can to keep students safe while giving them a true college experience.
"If you're a freshman coming on campus, you've been looking forward to it for a very long time," she said. "And what is it that you seek when you come to a college experience? Learning more about yourself, learning more about other people, trying to figure out how to be adulting on your own. And so we don't want any of that to be diluted or lost."
The university is also offering free COVID-19 testing to students and staff through Aug. 21. Classes are scheduled to begin next Monday, Aug. 17.
