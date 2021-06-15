LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of student researchers have their work on display to encourage river recreation in Kentuckiana.
Honor students at the University of Louisville researched how river towns can expand tourism and economic development. The group studied how towns — such as New Albany, Clarksville, and Jeffersonville — can benefit from the Ohio River and "better promote kayaking, concerts and other riverside activities," university officials said Tuesday in a news release.
The students partnered with the U.S. National Park Service as part of its Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program. They found that if communities focus on recreation, it not only reinvigorates a river town's economy but also makes conservation a priority.
During their trip to the Ohio River Greenway, the students conducted interviews, took photos and made models and maps, all of which are on display at the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch. University officials said the exhibit, called "River of Life: Cities and Towns Along the Mighty Ohio," will be on display through the summer.
