LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study conducted by the University of Louisville claims the city's recent social distancing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have saved lives.
The same study warns that 900 lives could be lost and 2,000 more individuals could be hospitalized if extensive testing, tracing and quarantining does not take place.
The study, which is titled, "Projecting the COVID-19 Weekly Deaths, Infections, and Hospitalizations for Jefferson County, Kentucky," was announced Monday and conducted by the University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
To read the study, CLICK HERE.
Natalie DuPre, a U of L epidemiologist, is one of the researchers who was involved in the study.
"We know that social distancing measure is helping to reduce the transmission," she said. "To what extent is what we won't know for a little while."
The study projects that Louisville may be able to gradually reopen by early June, assuming stronger containment and quarantining measures, including more extensive testing and consistent contact tracing, are employed. But it also warns of additional deaths and hospitalizations if social distancing efforts are pulled back too quickly.
"It's so hard to stay inside, I know, and be thinking that something you can't see is killing people in your community," DuPre said. "But I think think the big message is your efforts are being felt at a population level.
"All these efforts that we've done now have prevented many deaths. If we keep it up, we will continue to prevent deaths."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.