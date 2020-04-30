LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is taking part in a study to test the feasibility of using "smart" glasses to deliver advanced medical care in the age of COVID-19.
According to a news release, it's part of an expansion of the telemedicine program at the U of L School of Medicine. The school is taking part in a pilot program that's testing the glasses equipped with a camera and a microphone. The glasses can be used to interact with patients in hospitals or long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
The goal is to allow specialized medical providers and behaviorial health experts to consult and treat patients without having to physically enter a building where they could be potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The U of L Trager Institute, emergency medicine and psychiatry are part of the study to test the Vuzix M400 smart glasses, according to the news release. R. Brent Wright, M.D., associate dean for rural health innovation at the U of L School of Medicine, has been working on making smart glasses a reality for telemedicine since 2014.
The web-connected glasses will be provided to several local nursing homes taking part in the study. An advanced practice nurse practitioner or other health care professional at each facility will use the glasses to connect with an attending physician over the Zoom conference platform.
The high-tech glasses have the potential to display and retrieve information to the physician, who will be able to see and talk with the patient, providing an immediate evaluation. The glasses allow for ease of mobility and hands-free interaction for the on-site provider, an advantage over current standard telehealth delivery which requires computers and monitors to be moved from bed-to-bed on large carts.
Inputting data is also faster, because it's hands-free and can be controlled by voice commands.
For purposes of the study, the smart glasses will support health care workers at five long-term care facilities and one emergency department in Kentucky. If the results are promising, the study will be extended.
Once the pandemic has ended, researchers would like to look into using the glasses for medical education.
Anna Faul, Ph.D., executive director and professor, U of L Trager Institute says high-tech solutions in the medical field like smart glasses are becoming more accepted in the wake of the pandemic, and expects it to be a big part of health care moving forward.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.