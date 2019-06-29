LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team is throwing a tailgate for fans ahead of the Cardinals' Sept. 14 game against Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
According to a news release from Louisville Athletics, The Official Alumni & Fan Tailgate will be held from noon to 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 at the Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Ave. N., in Nashville. The event will feature a complimentary barbecue buffet, drinks and live music.
The Cards will kick off against the Hilltoppers at the home of the Tennessee Titans at 4 p.m. ET.
Louisville defeated WKU 20-17 at Cardinal Stadium in 2018.
