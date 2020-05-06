LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville graduates won't have a regular commencement ceremony, but the celebration must go on.
Usually, the school holds a large event at the KFC Yum! Center. But with plans being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school will honor its students virtually.
On Saturday, U of L will award more than 3,200 degrees and certificates. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on U of L's website.
President Neeli Bendapudi will have a special surprise for the graduates.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.