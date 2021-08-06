LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beginning Monday, the University of Louisville is requiring all students and faculty to wear masks indoors.
In new guidance issued Friday, university officials say masks will be required in classrooms, labs, libraries, hallways, elevators and restrooms — regardless of vaccination status — beginning on Aug. 9.
The university is not mandating the vaccine, but is strongly recommending students and faculty get it.
"In order to maintain an on-campus experience together this year, we need you to do your part. We strongly encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible," an email that was sent to students on Friday reads.
Those on campus who have not been vaccinated are required to get tested monthly beginning Aug. 17. The university says more tests could possible "based on vaccination percentages and the number of positive cases on campus."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.