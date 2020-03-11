LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and Bellarmine University said Wednesday they will suspend classroom instruction -- moving classes to strictly online -- into early April in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
U of L will extend its current spring break through March 17, and then conduct classes only remotely from March 18 through April 5, President Neeli Bendapudi said Wednesday.
In an email to the university community, Bendapudi said officials made the decision after consulting with infectious disease experts and higher education peers across the U.S.
“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” she said. “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of all members of our University community and all citizens of the Commonwealth.
U of L also is suspending international travel and “non-essential” travel in the U.S. While on-campus events will continue, they’ll be reviewed, she said.
All university campuses will stay open, she said.
UK said classes will be held online or through "other alternatives" from March 23 through April 3 and all university-sponsored, international travel is suspended "indefinitely."
UK, however, will conduct classes as normal the remainder of this week before the university's spring break the week of March 16.
UK said anyone who has traveled to Europe or Japan must "self-isolate" for 14 days upon returning to the United States before being allowed on campus.
In addition, all of UK's "sponsored or endorsed" domestic travel is "strongly discouraged."
Bellarmine is halting in-person classes and all activities from Thursday through March 18, when online courses will start. The university expects students will return to classroom instruction on April 1, although a school statement warned that could change “based on the latest health guidance.”
Students living in university residence halls were told to leave by 5 p.m. Saturday. The school plans to make exceptions for students who won’t have internet access if they leave campus or can’t easily travel home.
“Today’s decision is intended to protect the community and slow the rate at which the virus is spreading, while maintaining the integrity of our academic offerings,” the statement said. It emphasized that no Bellarmine community members have tested positive for the virus.
