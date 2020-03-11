LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University and Bellarmine University said Wednesday they will suspend classroom instruction and move classes to strictly online starting this month and into early April in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Kentucky officials have confirmed eight cases of the disease in the state as of Wednesday, none of which have any known links to the universities. University leaders said their actions are precautionary.
University of Louisville
U of L will extend its current spring break through March 17 and conduct classes only remotely from March 18 through April 5, President Neeli Bendapudi said.
In an email to the university community, Bendapudi said officials made the decision after consulting with infectious disease experts and higher education peers across the U.S.
“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” she said. “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of all members of our University community and all citizens of the Commonwealth."
U of L also is suspending international travel and “non-essential” travel in the U.S. While on-campus events will continue, they’ll be reviewed, she said.
All university campuses will stay open, she said.
University of Kentucky
UK said classes will be held online or through "other alternatives" from March 23 through April 3 and all university-sponsored, international travel is suspended "indefinitely."
UK, however, will conduct classes as normal the remainder of this week before the university's spring break the week of March 16.
UK said anyone who has traveled to Europe or Japan must "self-isolate" for 14 days upon returning to the United States before being allowed on campus.
In addition, all of UK's "sponsored or endorsed" domestic travel is "strongly discouraged."
Bellarmine University
Bellarmine is halting in-person classes and all activities from Thursday through March 18, when online courses will start. The university expects students will return to classroom instruction on April 1, although a school statement warned that could change “based on the latest health guidance.”
Students living in university residence halls were told to leave by 5 p.m. Saturday. The school plans to make exceptions for students who won’t have internet access if they leave campus or can’t easily travel home.
"We're doing this for the safety of our students and our faculty and staff," said Bellarmine President Susan Donovan. "We care for them, and we're just doing what we think is prudent and prudent for Louisville to try to slow this down."
Indiana University
Indiana University will suspend all classroom teaching at all IU campuses for two weeks after spring break.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that the "rapidly changing situation" with COVID-19 led to the move.
Spring break runs from March 15-22, and the two weeks following that will be all remote learning.
The university said students are encouraged to go home during the weeks off.
Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana, where many students are commuters, will also teach all classes remotely by "various distance-learning modalities," according to a statement released Tuesday evening following IU's announcement. The university is encouraging students to stay in their homes away from campus while completing classes remotely unless "they are prevented from returning home because of travel restrictions or they do not have access to the technology at home, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely," according to Tuesday's statement.
Western Kentucky University
Students at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green are on spring break this week, but the break is being extended through Sunday, March 22, the school said.
Starting March 23, classes and coursework at WKU will be held electronically at least through April 5.
Ball State University
Beginning Monday, March 16, Ball State University will suspend all in-person classes for the duration of the Spring semester. In-person classes will be replaced with virtual instruction and other alternative learning options.
The university has also suspended all university-sponsored/funded international and domestic travel for faculty, staff, and students, including travel throughout the state of Indiana, unless a Vice President or Dean approves of an exception.
Eastern Kentucky University
At Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, beginning Monday, March 23, all courses will be delivered online or through another remote alternative. All University-sponsored international travel is suspended. Residence halls will temporarily close, but exceptions will be made for students without alternative housing options.
Northern Kentucky University
At Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, instruction will transition from face-to-face classes to online delivery starting on March 23. Students will have an extended spring break until March 20 to allow the university time to prepare for the transition.
Campus dorms, dining halls and buildings will remain open.
Spalding University
On Monday, March 16, Spalding University will move all face-to-face classes online until at least April 4. If students are on break next week, the transition will begin on Monday, March 23.
Students in dorms who have access to computers away from campus are encouraged to go home as soon as Session 4 classes end until at least April 4.
Students who don't have access to technology off-campus can return to campus to use university computers but only if they're symptom-free and have no fever.
Sullivan University
At Sullivan University, during finals, courses that meet in a classroom on campus will be shortened to only the amount of time necessary to complete and submit the final or complete the final assessment. Online courses will follow.
Once finals week has concluded, the university will re-assess how to proceed with its spring term that begins on March 30.
Murray State University
Spring break scheduled from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20 remains as scheduled. Beginning on Monday, March 23, instruction will continue through online or alternative delivery methods, but not through face-to-face instruction, through at least Sunday, April 5.
Kentucky State University
Kentucky State University is pushing ahead with in-person classes which resume next Monday for students and essential personnel who don't believe they've been compromised.
