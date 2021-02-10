LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Third-ranked Louisville women's basketball team is set to take on unranked Georgia Tech on Thursday night for the Cards' last home game of the season.
Thursday is also Senior Night for the Cards. Head Coach Jeff Walz told WDRB why he thinks senior All-American guard Dana Evans, and reigning ACC Player of the Year, is a player to celebrate.
"Her competitiveness, her desire to be the best," Walz said. "Her work ethic is one of the best that I've seen here in my 14 years. Everyone has always underestimated her because of her size, so she's always had a little bit of a chip on her shoulder and continues to want to get better and better and it's been fun to watch her go from a freshman to a senior and just watch someone that put the time in, put the work in and got better each year to where now she is definitely in the running for National Player of the Year."
Walz said more than anything, he wants to thank fans before the last home game of the season. The team has just about reached capacity at every home game.
"I just appreciate all of our fans that have been able to come out," Walz said. "It's going to be a special night tomorrow night. It's a very good Georgia Tech team. Obviously, it's Dana's last home game and if we could get 3,000 to show up especially with the weather forecast their predicting. If we could get 3,000 it would just be a wonderful night and just thank you for all of you."
Thursday's tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. After this game, the team will be wrapping up with four league games on the road.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.