LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that the mental health crisis among teens exploded during the pandemic.
But now, Congress is looking for a way to fix it.
The Senate held a hearing on the topic earlier Thursday, June 8. According to the CDC, almost a third of teenagers report the state of their mental health is "poor."
Two out of five said they felt persistently "sad" or "hopeless," and one out of five seriously consider suicide.
The surgeon general identified two main factors: a new epidemic of loneliness and isolation and increasing use of social media among young people.
He's recommending new health and safety standards paired with data transparency requirements as well as new investments in school-based programs that help kids manage their mental health.
"It's about fulfilling our most sacred responsibility to care for our children and to secure a better future for them," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said.
In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death among young people in the U.S.
