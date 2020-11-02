LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Uber and Lyft are offering discounts Tuesday in an effort to get more voters to the polls.
Lyft is offering half-off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box when riders enter the code "2020 Vote."
Uber is offering half-off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $14. The rideshare company is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy food trucks to 25 cities, including Louisville.
TARC is also offering free rides to Louisville's polling locations on Election Day. The free service will be offered along all TARC routes, including TARC 3.
TARC will also have a shuttle from Union Station on West Broadway every 30 minutes to the voting location at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
