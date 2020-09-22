LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has started randomly testing students for COVID-19.
The testing is part of a new initiative to stop the spread of the cardiovascular virus at the school.
The random testing started Monday and will be given through the rest of the week and at other times throughout the semester. The selected students will be required to be tested.
The testing is free and only for students attending in-person classes on campus.
The university has also started testing wastewater in residence halls.
So far, traces of the virus have been detected in a few buildings on campus.
