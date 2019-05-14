LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is sharing pictures from his trip to the Vatican.
The coach is a Catholic, so he apparently made the most of a trip to Rome after attending a coaching clinic in Bologna over the weekend.
Pictures show he was obviously thrilled to get a tour of the private residence of Pope Francis. He wrote on Twitter that "we had the incredible honor of a private tour of some special places in Rome that I wanted to share over a few tweets. Hope you enjoy."
Among the pictures Calipari shared was one of the crest for the Vatican, which he explains features the papal tiara and the two keys to the Kingdom of Heaven that Jesus gave to St. Peter.
We had the opportunity to tour the private residence of the Pope. That crest is the crest for the Vatican, which has the papal tiara and the two keys to the Kingdom of Heaven that Jesus gives to St. Peter. The artwork in the room in the other picture was done by Bellini. pic.twitter.com/oqDxRyfcXB— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 14, 2019
Another shot features the coach at prayer in the Pope's private chapel. There are also photos of the papal robes, the "Room of Tears" where the Pope goes after he's elected, and an altar featuring the Blessed Virgin Mary that Calipari writes was a special place for Pope John Paul II.
