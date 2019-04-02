LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will immediately cover a mural that's been the subject of controversy for several years.
The mural located in Memorial Hall depicts the state in the 19th century and shows slaves working in a tobacco field.
According to the Kentucky Kernel, President Eli Capilout sent out a campus wide email saying the mural is a "touchstone of pain for many students of color."
The decision comes after students held a sit in protesting the mural Monday.
The mural was donated to the school in the 1930s. Despite similar calls to remove it, the school made the decision in 2016 to keep it in place.
