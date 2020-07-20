LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is clarifying its plans for the upcoming school year.
In a series of tweets, UK said some of classes for the upcoming fall semester will be online but not all of them.
UK said about two-thirds of all class sections involve in-person instruction, and almost every first-year student will have at least some in-person classes.
Many classes will involve a mix of in-person instruction and online, video or remote learning.
To see UK's full plan, click here.
