LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get a flu shot as soon as possible: that's the advice from University of Kentucky doctors.
"We still believe the flu vaccine is one of the most important ways to prevent influenza," said Dr. Derek Forster, UK's medical director for infection prevention. "We hope social distancing and mask wearing will make a difference and decrease the amount of flu we see transmitted."
Doctors expect the flu to start circulating as early as next month.
Influenza and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, but COVID-19 can cause a loss of taste or smell.
The UK pediatric medical director stressed the importance of a flu shot for children because flu poses far more of a threat to children than COVID-19.
He says most children who have been infected with COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.
However, flu symptoms are often severe, especially in very young children.
