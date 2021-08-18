LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is celebrating $14.5 million in renewed funding for its Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.
The money is coming from the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health.
Experts say 75,000 Kentuckians have Alzheimer's, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects that number to triple in the next 40 years.
The five-year award funding will support teaching, research and outreach related to Alzheimer's.
"Indeed, we are building on our capacity to continue walking that journey so that our patients and our families don't have to walk it alone," UK President Eli Capilouto said.
UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging is recognized as a national leader in researching Alzheimer's disease and associated disorders.
