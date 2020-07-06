LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neighbors, friends and family participated in a car parade in Lexington on Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of a University of Kentucky graduate.
Lorraine Rodriguez grew up on a farm in Illinois, was a state sewing champion in high school and attended UK in her 50s after getting married and having five children. She earned a doctorate in microbiology. She worked as an academic grant writer with her husband, Rod Rodriguez, according to a story by LEX18.
Her caregiver, Selena Blair, organized Saturday’s parade.
“I think she’s just the epitome of all women,” Blair said.
The centenarian’s daughter, Carla Rodriguez, described her mother as a role model and and intelligent and optimistic woman.
“She’s had an incredible life,” she said.
