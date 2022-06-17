LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Longtime radio analyst and University of Kentucky Hall of Famer Mike Pratt has died.
He was 73.
Pratt died late Thursday night after battling cancer. ESPN radio analyst Bob Valvano confirmed the news on his Twitter account early Friday.
Today's FASTBREAK FRIDAY will be dedicated to the memory of my dear friend and co-host @MikePratt22 , who passed away during the night. Please call or text some great memories of a great man and my great friend.Rest now, Mike. You'll be missed...greatly missed.— Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) June 17, 2022
Pratt played two seasons for the Kentucky Colonels in the American Basketball Association, coached at the University of Charlotte and scouted for NBA teams. For the last 20 years, Pratt has excelled again as the analyst on the UK radio network.
