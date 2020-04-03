LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK Healthcare is making plans to open a field hospital in Lexington.
Officials announced Friday it would set up shop on the University of Kentucky campus at Nutter Fieldhouse, where the several Wildcats teams practice.
They plan to add 400 medical rooms in the sports complex for a worst-case scenario as the hospital prepares for a possible surge in coronavirus cases.
Right now, UK is confident that it has plenty of beds since it had already canceled elective surgeries. If needed, the makeshift hospital will accommodate COVID-19 patients who have already moved through hospital care and are improving or transitioning to go home.
Hospital officials said they want to be proactive, which is why this plan has been in the works for some time.
"All the things you would need to stand up a 400-bed hospital as well as the potable water, all the food services, showers and restrooms we would need is a part of this," said Dr. Mark Newman, executive vice president of health affairs for UK Healthcare. "Again, a turnkey system to be able to move forward in what we are going to see as a facility that we hope we don't need."
The medical facility should be ready in a couple weeks. However, UK said staffing during a pandemic is always a concern, so if it does have to open the field hospital, it would have to reevaluate staffing.
Before UK Healthcare's announcement, the university announced students will be getting prorated credits for their housing and dining plans for the rest of the semester. Also, all summer courses have now been moved online.
