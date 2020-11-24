LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK HealthCare is temporarily closing five operating rooms to provide more capacity for COVID patients.
The closures will take effect Monday, Nov. 30, at UK Chandler Hospital, where there are 32 total operating rooms.
This will not affect the ten operating rooms at UK Good Samaritan Hospital or the eight operating rooms in the Center for Advanced Surgery.
According to a statement, temporarily closing those operating rooms allows more personnel and resources to be be moved to other areas that need additional staff.
With these closures, elective procedures will still continue and employees will not be furloughed.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Newman, the University of Kentucky Executive Vice President for Health Affairs said, "closing ORs is no easy decision. It impacts our staff, physicians and patients in many expected and sometimes unexpected ways."
He went on to say, "However, this is the right decision for the uncertainty that lies ahead."
According to the statement, UK HealthCare’s COVID-positive patient numbers continue to grow and during the last week, the total COVID census has increased above 70 patients daily.
Predictive models are also working to account for the expected congregation of people at Thanksgiving and show an increase in COVID cases three weeks from now, according to the statement.
If total COVID patients exceed 90 at UK HealthCare, additional closures are possible.
The current reduction is expected to continue through December, and will be evaluated weekly.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.