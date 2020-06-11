LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is launching a new class this summer to teach teenagers how to be adults.
According to a news release, "Adulting 101" is an online life skills course for teenagers. For eight weeks, participants will be taught to apply a variety of workable advice from UK educators and UK Cooperative Extension Specialists.
The course is scheduled to begin June 16, and will cover topics including cooking and nutrition, financial management, online safety and roommate etiquette. It seeks to answer questions asked by many teens as they enter adulthood, such as:
- Does babysitting belong on a resume?
- Can healthy meals come from a box?
- How do credit cards work?
"Providing practical answers to real-life questions is what Extension does best," Jennifer Hunter, extension professor and assistant director of family and consumer sciences, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring our community programming to teens across Kentucky and beyond."
"For many teens, life skills are either learned 'on the fly' or they fall through the cracks altogether," said Carmen Agouridis, extension professor and associate dean for instruction in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. "This course answers questions that may be otherwise left Google or trial and error."
The cost to enroll is $29.99. For more information, CLICK HERE.
