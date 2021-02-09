LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is looking for hundreds of volunteers to test another COVID-19 vaccine.
UK is conducting a trial to test the efficacy of getting two shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the currently recommended single dose. Researchers at the school are looking for 200 adult volunteers for the study.
Janssen produces the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the university has been part of the trials for the single shot for some time.
Because of UK's success in enrolling volunteers in previous studies, it has now been selected a site for another part of the study testing how effective the vaccine would be if given in two doses.
For UK's study, one group will get two shots of the vaccine, 57 days apart. The other group will get two shots of a placebo 57 days apart.
Regardless of the outcome of the double-shot study, doctors at UK say the single-dose vaccine is effective and ready.
CLICK HERE if you'd like to volunteer to take part in the study.
