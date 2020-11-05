LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of volunteers around Louisville and Lexington are needed to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The University of Kentucky campus was recently selected as the site for the phase-3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. The university will partner with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville as part of the study.
As part of the trial, an experimental COVID-19 vaccine will be tested on 2,000 volunteers. Norton says it is working on enrolling 1,000 participants, while Lexington will cover the other half. Participants in both cities would have to be able to drive to back and forth, but some of the data is collected through an app.
Around 60,000 people worldwide are taking part in the trial, known as the Ensemble Study, put together by Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Participants will blindly receive either the vaccine being tested or a placebo injection.
The results of the trial are expected by March 2023.
To be eligible, participants must be over 18 years old, in good stable health and have not previously received a trial vaccine for COVID-19.
For more information, go to www.STOPCOVIDKY.com or NortonHealthcare.com/COVIDstudy.
