LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of volunteers around Louisville and Lexington are needed to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Officials with Norton say the Phase three ENSEMBLE clinical trial from Janssen vaccines and prevention is being led by the University of Kentucky's Center for Clinical and Translational Science in Lexington. The university is partnering with Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville as part of the study.
According to previous WDRB reporting, the trial will take an established vaccine to make one small protein change for a possible vaccine for COVID-19. As part of the trial, the vaccine will be tested on 2,000 volunteers. Norton says it is working on enrolling 1,000 participants, while Lexington will cover the other half.
Participants would sometimes need to be able to drive to Louisville, but some of the data is collected through an app. Volunteers will be compensated.
Around 60,000 people worldwide are taking part in the trial, known as the Ensemble Study, put together by Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Participants will blindly receive either the vaccine being tested or a placebo injection.
"You may think this is a great opportunity to participate in the fight," said said UK Principal Investigator Dr. Richard Greenburg. "Or you may not think much of this research effort, but here is what we know: without a vaccine to end this pandemic, our country, our world -- and all of us -- are at the mercy of this virus."
Dr. Paul Schulz, a sub-investigator at Norton Healthcare, says the trial marks the beginning "of a return to normalcy, and we couldn't thank everybody enough for allowing us to participate."
The study is expected to take two years to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
The study is expected to take two years to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. UK is hoping to find a wide range of people to participate, like healthcare workers, teachers, grocery workers and minority participants.
The results of the trial are expected by March 2023.
To be eligible, participants must be over 18 years old, in good stable health and have not previously received a trial vaccine for COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.STOPCOVIDKY.com or NortonHealthcare.com/COVIDstudy.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.