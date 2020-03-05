LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has permanently revoked tickets to all Wildcats sporting events to the woman shown in videos yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee fan at Rupp Arena on Tuesday.
Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp Arena near the end of Tuesday night's 81-73 victory. Williams' video and another from a spectator seated on the same row show a woman, who stopped and yelled the slur as she left. That woman identified herself as Ashley Lyles to a Lexington television station
On Thursday evening, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart tweeted the punishment from the university:
We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values.— Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020
Lyles apologized in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction "unacceptable, period." The apology added, "My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."
Barnhart said Wednesday night in a series of posts on his verified Twitter account that an incident like the one that occurred at Rupp "has no place at the University of Kentucky." The AD added that while the person in question is not a season ticket holder, "there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events."
Barnhart tweeted that the school has reached out to the fan who was the victim of this "abusive and inexcusable language" to apologize personally. He added, "That's not who we are as an athletics department."
