LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky plans to test up to 30,000 students for COVID-19 before classes begin.
Free testing is available to all UK students at five sites on campus between Aug. 3-22. There will be drive-thru and walk-up testing.
The university can test up to 2,000 students per day, between the hours of 8 a.m and 4 p.m., with results in about 24 hours.
All students on campus are required to take a test or release their test results from another provider.
"We have students from all 120 (counties) of the commonwealth, all 50 states, and more than 100 countries," said Jay Blanton, a spokesman for the university. "They're coming from all over the place, so it's important that they get that baseline test and start to socialize them of expectations we have for them around health behaviors."
The university hired Lexington-based testing company Wild Health, which previously conducted testing programs for both Keeneland and Churchill Downs.
School starts at UK on Aug. 17. For more information on the testing program, click here.
