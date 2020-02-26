LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is making a big investment in the well-being of its students.
The university just announced $500,000 will be going toward expanding services for students who are looking for help.
Seven positions will be added to help with various mental health capacities, including academic counselors and clinicians.
The announced investment comes after more than a year of research and looking for ways to expand outreach for students following suicide deaths on campus.
