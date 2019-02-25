UK Police searching for man accused in several on-campus thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone is on a burglary spree at the University of Kentucky, and students are the targets.
UK Police say a man was seen in the Gatton Student Center on Saturday. He reportedly stole a purse near the dining area and was also seen going through lockers.
That same day, police say the man went into the Starbucks inside the Healthy Kentucky Research Building and stole several unattended items there.
The man is described as between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and between 170 and 180 pounds with brown hair and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call UK Police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.