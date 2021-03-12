LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will return to normal operations when students arrive on campus in August, President Eli Capilouto announced Thursday.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Capilouto said the university will hold in-person classes at the same level as it did in fall 2019 before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in early-2020. Over the summer, the university will release its plan for that return, Capilouto said.
"We know that this past year has not been easy," he wrote. "But your hard work, your commitment to a safe and healthy community and the prospects of a campus that is vaccinated and protected make planning for a return to more normal operations possible."
Capilouto said on-campus living will return as well and that the university is "planning for a more robust residential experience" in accordance with health officials.
