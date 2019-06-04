LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president of the University of Kentucky has been elected as the new president of the Southeastern Conference.
President Eli Capilouto will serve a one-year term, heading the meetings that make the rules for sports at the 14 schools under the SEC.
The new role won't change his current one at UK, where he has served as the university's 12th president since 2011. Since then, he's led an eight-year, more than $2 billion project to rebuild the school's campus and its athletic facilities.
UK Athletics remains one of the few self-sufficient athletics departments in the country.
President of the University of Georgia, Jere Morehead, was elected to serve as the SEC's vice president.
