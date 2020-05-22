LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto will have his contract extended, and he also has requested that his salary be cut by 10%.
His contract previously was set to expire after next school year.
UK Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Vance said in an email sent to UK faculty and students that he was “extremely pleased” Capilouto wants to continue as president.
"Over the next month, I will work with the President on that extension, the terms of which will be announced at our June meeting," Vance said, according to a story by LEX 18.
The chairman also said that Capilouto requested a 10% pay cut and that the money be moved into the employee assistance fund.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.