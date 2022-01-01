LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon, Will Levis will be wearing some special cleats.
According to a tweet from the quarterback, his fancy footwear will include cleats customized to honor those who lost their lives in the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky last month. The cleats bear the names of the people who died in the tornadoes.
The cleats I’m wearing today honor those who lost their lives in the tornado disaster earlier this month. Thank you @truebluecustoms for the help on the inspiration and artistry on these. Will be auctioning them off for charity in the near future to aid in relief 💙 pic.twitter.com/qFECGBEmm1— Will Levis (@will_levis) January 1, 2022
"Thank you @truebluecustoms for the help on the inspiration and artistry on these," Levis tweeted. "Will be auctioning them off for charity in the near future to aid in relief."
A video posted by Levis appears to show the manufacturing of the cleats, which are in team colors, with a blue background, a black Nike swipe with white outline, and the names of the tornado victims in white. The cleats also bear the phrase, "Kentucky Strong."
The Wildcats are scheduled to face off against the Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
