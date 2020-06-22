LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky researchers are trying to develop treatments for COVID-19 with the help of alpacas.
The animals, along with llamas and camels, make a special kind of antibody called a nanobody. Nanobodies can be useful in cancer research and for other diseases.
“We, in a sense, vaccinate them … with viral proteins and we make nanobodies to those viral proteins,” said Wally Whiteheart, a professor in the Department of Molecular & Cellular Biochemistry.
“We can then go and purify and identify the nanobodies that bind to the virus and then test them to see if they can inhibit viral infection,” he said.
Lots of research and testing still has to take place before the researchers can develop treatments, but Whiteheart hopes the research — and help from alpacas Big Boy, Blue Eyes and Emperor — can help fight the pandemic.
“The cool thing which we’re exploring now is the fact that you might be able to use them as a nasal spray and this actually gets them to the place where the virus is affecting lung tissue,” Whiteheart said.
The three alpacas have helped the university for more than three years in the development of potential treatments for neurological disorders and diseases including diabetes and cancer, according to a story by LEX 18.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.