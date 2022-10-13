LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky Athletics will add another layer of safety to fans' mobile tickets.
According to a report from LEX18, SafeTix will be used for fans attending winter sports events for the 2022-23 season. The only change for fans is that screenshots of tickets can no longer be used to get into sporting events.
Mobile tickets will now show a unique barcode with a blue line running across it, protecting tickets from being screenshotted and sold multiple times by fraudulent resellers.
We have implemented SafeTix™ to ensure fans’ mobile tickets remain secure when attending Kentucky events beginning for 2022-23 winter sports, including all basketball games. The only change for fans will be that screenshots of tickets will not be accepted on entry. pic.twitter.com/8hZvkE6z1N— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) October 13, 2022
Fans should still transfer tickets and add their tickets to their mobile wallet from their My UK Athletics Account or the UK Athletics App.
Kentucky basketball season ticket holders will receive an email when their mobile tickets are available.
