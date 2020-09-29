LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky said it's gotten more than 100 reports of students not following COVID-19 safety guidelines since the start of the semester.
About 10 of the reports are from Saturday during the Wildcats first football game. Video shows a crowd of tailgaters in a backyard, with many of them not wearing face coverings.
The school said when it sees evidence or hears about a potential violation, it starts a formal review and investigation. Consequences can range from educational awareness to expulsion.
"We take these very seriously," UK spokesman Jay Blanton said. "The health and safety of our campus is our top priority, and we've been cautiously optimistic about it. But we've had some real success."
Blanton said while the school has received reports of students breaking the rules, he believes the vast majority of students are doing the right thing.
