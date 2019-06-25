Haily Duvall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student admitted to threatening the school on social media.

Haily Duvall pleaded guilty Monday to providing false information about explosives.

Last November, Duvall sent Snapchats threatening to kill students and teachers at the university.

Just hours before her arrest, she gave a TV interview in which she talked about the threats in a way that suggested she didn't know who was behind them.

Duvall faces up to 10 years in prison. She's set to be sentenced in Lexington in October.

