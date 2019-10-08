LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student who admitted to threatening the school on social media was sentenced to six months in prison
Haily Duvall, 20, used Snapchat to send messages threatening to kill students and teachers at the university in November 2018. Just hours before her arrest, she gave a TV interview and talked about the threats in a way that suggested she didn't know who was behind them. All classes remained on schedule the next day despite the threats.
Duvall was charged with communicating false threats regarding explosives.
Duvall pleaded guilty in June and, under federal law, must serve at least 85% of her sentence. She must also pay a $1,800 fine.
