LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky swimmer who tied Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas at the NCAA championships spoke out on national television Wednesday, slamming the NCAA for handling the situation "very poorly."
Riley Gaines tied Thomas, who identifies as a transgender female. But Gaines said the NCAA told her that Thomas would be pictured with the 5th place trophy at the Atlanta championships, and that she could "pose" with the 6th place trophy.
Gaines' comments came during a Wednesday night appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," a conservative-leaning talk show on Fox News.
She said that when she questioned an NCAA official about that decision, she was told they were going in chronological order of winners, despite the fact that she and Thomas tied.
"We tied. What are we being chronological about?" she recalled asking the official. "And he kind of blatantly said, 'We're just going to give the trophy to Lia: We respect and admire your swim, but Lia needs to hold the trophy.'"
Gaines said other female swimmers who have issues with the rules have been advised not to speak out.
"I'm fortunate enough to where I have such an amazing support system at the University of Kentucky," she said. "I know I can't speak for everyone, but I am almost certain I'm speaking for a large majority of female athletes: this is not okay, and it's not fair."
She added that she believes there is a distinction between sex and gender identity, but that nuance has been lost in modern discourse.
"It's finally gotten to the point where it's being shown and it's completely violating women and women's rights, especially in sports," she said.
But others see the issue from a different perspective. Thomas' supporters argue that requiring a transgender individual to participate in sports teams based on their own biological gender would effectively amount to a "transgender ban" on sporting events.
According to reports by the Associated Press, Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since beginning a gender transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy. Thomas also swam for Penn while transitioning.
The inclusion of the swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read "Save Women's Sports" in the stands.
"I try to ignore it as much as I can," Thomas said, according to the Associated Press report. "I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else."
