LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is testing wastewater for COVID-19.
The university last week installed receptacles to catch wastewater in the ground below residence halls.
Scientists have said that COVID-19 infections in a community can likely be detected in sewage water before people develop symptoms or seek healthcare, which means sewage may function as an early warning system.
The testing is so new that a false-positive margin for error is yet to be determined, but officials at the university said its better than nothing.
Researchers say projects like this could eventually lead to a method of detection for other illnesses, including MRSA and hepatitis.
