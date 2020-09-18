UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY - UK CAMPUS - COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE 4-18-19 (3).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is starting random COVID-19 testing for students.

The school said the testing is part of its effort to use data to make decisions for the community. It comes after a dialogue earlier this week with Dr. Deborah Birx, the national coronavirus response coordinator.

Starting Friday, students will be notified for a required random COVID-19 test on campus.

Random testing will continue for the rest of the semester.

As of Friday, UK is reporting 428 total active COVID-19 cases and 1,027 recovered cases, according to the university's coronavirus dashboard. UK has conducted 25,339 COVID-19 tests. 

