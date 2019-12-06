LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky plans to spend $15 million to demolish a residence and dining complex to make way for new student housing.
The institution said it has begun negotiations with its housing partner to build a 500-bed residence hall that is expected to open in fall 2022.
The university’s board had approved demolition work in late 2017, and President Eli Capilouto next week plans to ask the board to approve funding. The work is to be paid through a $10 million internal loan and $5 million in private funds.
The structures that are to be demolished, the Kirwan-Blanding Residence Hall Complex and Dining Commons, sit on about 14 acres on central and south portions of the campus.
Since 2013, UK has built 6,850 new residence hall beds, but university officials said that the institution still needs more housing.
Eric N. Monday, executive VP for finance and administration, said in a news release that the university saw record enrollment this year.
"More first-year and returning students than ever before are choosing to live on campus. They know, and their families know, that students who live on campus do better academically and socially," he said.
