LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will begin its semester on Aug. 17 and end it at Thanksgiving break in an effort to accommodate concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release sent Tuesday, UK said it will commit to "testing for students for COVID-19, daily assessment of symptoms and mask-wearing in most places on campus." Social distancing of 6 feet will be "optimized at all times, unless required activities dictate otherwise." Classrooms will limit numbers in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In high-volume areas, plexiglass or other barriers will be put up.
Classes in the fall semester will continue through Labor Day without a fall break. After the semester ends at Thanksgiving break, finals will be held after the break in "remote or online learning contexts."
“We are responding with a collective commitment to reinvent ourselves — fortified by our historic and vital missions of education, research, service and care and committed to creating new foundations," UK President Eli Capilouto said in the release. "We will emerge stronger, nimbler and even more dedicated to serving our state and our world. Guided by science and decades of practice in clinical care and public health, we can take comprehensive, common-sense steps to protect community health.”
