LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seniors set to graduate from the University of Kentucky will be honored with pomp and circumstance in May, even though it won't be in person.
A virtual graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 8, with celebrations planned all week, beginning Sunday, May 3. The university's news website UK Now says graduating seniors will be honored with "virtual ceremonies, special video and radio addresses, and social media engagement."
The site reports that the student-run radio station WRFL 88.1FM will broadcast the names of May and August 2020 graduates in 30-minute sessions over the course of the week, beginning Sunday, May 3 and finishing on Saturday, May 9. A special graduation playlist of music "curated by WRFL student leaders and DJs" will accompany the reading of names.
Although the campus is mostly empty, officials still plan to follow tradition and light several buildings in blue in honor of the students.
The virtual celebrations are not meant to be a replacement for the traditional ceremonies that were scheduled for May. The university said it still plans to honor 2020 graduates in an appropriate way when it's safe to do so.
No date has been set for the rescheduled in-person graduation.
