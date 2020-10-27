LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will host it's December 2020 graduation ceremony online because of the coronavirus.
It will happen at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. About 2,000 students are expected to earn their diplomas. The ceremony will still have a message from the president, the alumni association, a student speaker and will include a recognition of graduates.
UK hopes to have a formal ceremony for May, August and December 2020 graduates once it's safe to do so.
