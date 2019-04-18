LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is getting an $87 million federal grant to help battle the opioid crisis.
The money from the National Institutes of Health will be used for a program designed to create partnerships between law enforcement, the community and government officials. The findings will be used as a nationwide blueprint to help cities and towns deal with the opioid epidemic.
Researchers from the University of Kentucky's Center on Drug and Alcohol Research will lead the Kentucky CAN HEAL (Communities and Networks Helping End Addiction Long-term) project.
UK plans to target high-risk people in 16 Kentucky counties, including Jefferson, Franklin, Fayette, Jessamine, Clark, Kenton, Campbell, Mason, Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Knox, Boyle, Madison, Bourbon and Floyd counties.
Researchers hope to help reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent in three years.
Prevention, intervention, treatment and distribution of naxolone to reverse overdoses are part of the vision to combat opioids. The program will also facilitate individuals in the criminal justice system to get treatment.
This is the largest federal grant in UK's history.
Grants were also issued to Boston Medical Center, Columbia University and Ohio State University. Each site is partnering with at least 15 communities for prevention, treatment and recovery.
