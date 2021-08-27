LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 testing will be required weekly for all unvaccinated individuals on the University of Kentucky campus.
Signups for the first tests start Aug. 30, and testing begins Sept. 1. Employees will be allowed to take their tests during work hours.
The university already offers incentives for students to get the vaccine and is working on adding employee incentives. And that's not all.
"At the same time, we are going to have disciplinary measures, too, if people don't avail themselves of these testing requirements," UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said. "We are working through that and will be in a position to announce those next week, as well."
UK President Eli Capilouto consulted with doctors, elected staff and student representatives before implementing the new requirements. Current data indicates nearly 75% of people on campus are at least partially vaccinated.
Masks are still required indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
