University of Kentucky campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mission at the University of Kentucky has researchers digging into what makes Kentucky unique.

UK was just awarded a $14 million grant from the National Science Foundation to launch a cultural heritage lab. Heritage science draws on engineering, humanities and the sciences to study the past, inform the present and guide the future.

UK is opening its lab in the William S. Webb Museum of Anthropology right next to campus.

