LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mission at the University of Kentucky has researchers digging into what makes Kentucky unique.
UK was just awarded a $14 million grant from the National Science Foundation to launch a cultural heritage lab. Heritage science draws on engineering, humanities and the sciences to study the past, inform the present and guide the future.
Heritage science is all around us. It’s in ancient footprints in Mammoth Cave. It’s in a tool made by some of the earliest native Kentuckians. It’s here at UK thanks to a $14 million @NSF grant. #UKWildlyPossiblehttps://t.co/ozESNOJ7iu— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 5, 2021
UK is opening its lab in the William S. Webb Museum of Anthropology right next to campus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.